Heleneise Sumrall Jefcoat, 82, of Soso passed away on Jan. 12, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1936
Mrs. Jefcoat was a homemaker and a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Talmadge and Dollie Grantham Sumrall; husband Joe Marlon Jefcoat; and son Jay Jefcoat.
Survivors include her two sons, Tim (Lisa) Jefcoat of Biloxi and Sam Jefcoat of Soso; her two daughters, Carole (Wayne) Rice and Lynn Deas, all of Soso; two brothers, Lowery (Sara Ann) Sumrall of Sandersville and John (Linda) Sumrall of Soso; one sister, Faye (Jerry) Parker of Soso; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Stephenson of Houma, La., Rebekah (Josh) Bullard of Zachary, La., and Kristen (Chase) Robbins of Hattiesburg; and four great-grandchildren, Haden Stephenson, Haley Stephenson, Erin Bullard and Brandon Bullard
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Monday, Jan. 14. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11. Interment will be at Big Creek Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Rice will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Greg Stephenson, Joshua Bullard, Chase Robbins, Haden Stephenson, Joe Shows and Jeff Parker.
