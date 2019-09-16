Hellen B. Smith, 85, of Ellisville died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1933 in Ellisville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:3 at the funeral Home and the Burial will follow in New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Joey Harris will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Central Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for the last 21 years. She loved her lord and enjoyed doing the Lord's work. She ran her own beauty shop in Soso. She finished her career at Ellisville State School as a hair dresser.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sim Smith Jr.; father Walter Busby; mother Pearl Busby; sister Imogene Jones; and niece Shirley Peacock.
Survivors include her sister Betty Landrum; nieces Linda Yowell (John), Margaret Moss (Jack Busby) and Deborah Guthrie (Andy); nephew David Jones (Karen); and great-nephew Johnathan Yowell (Tam).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
