Henderson E. Nowell, 87, of Laurel died March 16, 2021. He was born May 19, 1933.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, with services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens. Brother Robby Johnson will officiate.
Mr. Nowell was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father R.C. Nowell; mother Jewell Nowell; sisters Tommie, Robby and Mona; and brothers Bobby, A.R. and Marlyn.
Survivors are his wife of 67 years Zena Mae Nowell; sisters Tena Craven and Janene Mars (Jim); brother E.J. Nowell (Mitchrie); brother-in-law B.R. Reeves; sister-in-law Sybil Nowell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Nowell, Charlie Nowell, Mitchell Nowell, Shelby Nowell, Tony Craven and Russell Craven. Honorary pallbearers will be David Craven and Kent Craven.
Please wear a mask and social distance.
