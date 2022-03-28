Henry Bonnard Bush, 93, of Ellisville passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, June 26, 1928, in Jones County.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, beginning at 2 p.m. at Lone Star Baptist Church on Highway 590. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church and the burial will be in Welch Graham Cemetery. Brothers Brent Long, Joe Lott and Everette Broome will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bush was a member of Lone Star Baptist Church. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from American Cyanamid Chemical Plant. After his retirement he became an owner operator truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Marzona Bush; his first wife Tommie Jean Bush; son Barry Bush; sister and brother-in-law Mary (Stanley) Lowery; brother Solon Bush; granddaughter Emily Shows; great-grandson Cameron Walters; and two sons, Lane Welch and Larry Welch.
Survivors include his wife Mae Bush; granddaughter Marianne (B.J.) Walters; grandson Stephen (Magen) Bush; two daughters, Cheryl McQueen and Monica (Mark) Nobles; granddaughter Ashley (Clay) Welch; grandsons Joshua Welch and Donavan Welch; great-granddaughters Emmi Bush, Everly Bush, and great-grandson Carter Bush; great-grandson Chase (Lauren) Walters and great-granddaughters Susannah Walters, Callie Shows and Ava Shows; grandson Shannon (Arnie) McQueen and great-grandsons Brett (Courtney) Herrington, Tyler McQueen, Blane Herrington, Conner McQueen; grandsons Benjie McQueen, Brandon (Meagan) McQueen and great-grandsons Camden McQueen, Cayson McQueen and Brayden McQueen; great-granddaughters Cora McQueen and Aubree McQueen; granddaughter Alison (Justin) Nobles Crosby, great-grandson Carson Crosby and great-granddaughters LeeAnn (Matthew) Nobles Eavenson, Maebry Eavenson and Kaylee Welch; and great-grandsons Gaven Welch and Gage Welch and great-granddaughters Tori Welch, Laura Welch, BreAnna Welch and Avah Welch.
Pallbearers will be Benton Pitts, Larry Davis, Rodney Ellzey, Allan Bush, Jerry Scruggs and Shannon McQueen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clay Welch and Gage Welch.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
