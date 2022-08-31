Henry Clark Smith II, 78, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Monday, May 15, 1944, in Taylorsville.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Oak Bowery Cemetery. Dr. Joseph Harris and Brother Jay Smith will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Henry, affectionately referred to as “Shorty,” was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and golf; however, he found true joy in his labor. Shorty was a pipeliner and crane operator before joining his brother at J.D. Jay Trucking Incorporated. He spent the rest of his working life helping poultry farmers throughout South Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his father Sim Smith; mother Mary Etta Davis Smith; brothers Sim Smith Jr., Buddy Smith and J.D. Smith; and sister Mary Hilbun.
Survivors include his wife Linda Knight Smith; son Bradford Clark Smith; daughter Buffy Graves (Stevie); brother Bill Smith (Maureen); sister Patricia Williamson (Billy); grandson Brannon Graves; and granddaughter Amber Jackson (Jacob).
Pallbearers will be Greg Hilbun, Robbie Beach, Joel Shoemake, Randy Smith, Mark Shoemake and Sam Shoemake.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Giles, Ray Hughes, Danny Temple, Charles Mixon, Bobby Boutwell, Joseph Harris, Kaleb Smith, Wilford Tisdale, Tim Tisdale and the men of Central Missionary Baptist Church.
