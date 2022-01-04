Henry Darrell Hollingsworth, 88, of the Big Creek Community went peacefully to his heavenly home on Jan. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Laurel.
He was an active member of Big Creek Baptist Church for 57 years, where he played bass guitar as a church musician. He loved his church and was devoted to seeing everyone he knew come to know the salvation of Jesus Christ.
He was an avid crappie fisherman, poultry and cattle farmer, and he enjoyed tending to his favorite bull Hank.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents James Henry and Laura Tressie Hollingsworth; and siblings James Henry Hollingsworth, Marlon Hollingsworth and Sue Hollingsworth Shearer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Barbara Nicholson Hollingsworth; children Jeff Hollingsworth (Diane), Laura Mathews (Harlon) and Susan Sullivan; grandchildren Jonathan Hollingsworth, Daniel Hollingsworth, Rebecca Hollingsworth Knotts (Jim), Amanda Mathews, Alise Mathews and Garrett Sullivan; and great-grandchildren Lucas and Lakin Knotts.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 5, from noon until 1 p.m. at Big Creek Baptist Church with the funeral immediately following. Rev. Jimmy Hill will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Sullivan, Robert Sullivan, Thomas Knight, Stanley Todd and Buck Parker.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Hollingsworth, Jim Knotts, Michael Fielder, Richard Hollingsworth, Ron Faircloth and Aaron Waite.
The family thanks very dear friend Sandra Faircloth for her care and compassion.
