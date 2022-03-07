Henry David Jernigan Sr. passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Hattiesburg Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born May 11, 1942.
Mr. Jernigan was in the trucking business all his adult life.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Catherine Jernigan; father J J Jernigan; daughter Connie Darlene Jernigan; grandson Jeremy Kelley; and brother-in-law John Adcock.
He is survived by daughter Cathy (Scott) Sullins; son David Jernigan; sisters Maurice (Durwood) Tadlock and Mildred Adcock; brother J T (Nancy) Jernigan; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private memorial will take place at a later date.
