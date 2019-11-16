Henry E. Napierata, 94, of Sandersville died peacefully at home on Nov. 10, 2019.
He is survived by his loving daughter Dani Stephens and her husband Edward Stephens of Manchester, Conn.; and his loving granddaughter Ashley Stephens of Manchester.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Myrtle (Rowell) Napierata and his daughter Patricia (Napierata) Easterwood.
Henry proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines during World War II and again as an Army Reservist during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of both the University of Connecticut and Yale University. He was an avid bridge player and loved to garden.
The family extends their many thanks to Troy “Buzzy” Patrick for his support and assistance over the past 10 years and his wife Joann for her many kindnesses.
Donations may be made in Henry’s name to the American Cancer Society. Burial services are private at the convenience of the family.
To sign the online guestbook, visit
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.