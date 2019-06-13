Henry Ray Pitts, 70, of Ellisville died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1949 in Laurel.
A Graveside Service will be Thursday, June 13, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Laurel with Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Henry was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an artist when it came to his beautiful woodwork. He built and donated birdhouses to many organizations for fundraising benefits. He truly had a loving heart for others.
He was preceded in death by his father Justice Pitts; mother Martha Jane Pitts; wife Christine Hankins; brothers James Pitts, JA Pitts and Jimmy Dale Pitts; and sisters Bonnie Lou Creel, Nicey Pitts and Martha Ann Parker.
Survivors include his brother Charlie Pitts; sisters Billie Jean Madison (Rayburn) and Mary Ann Rockburn (Barry); stepsons Carl Hankins, Johnny Hankins and Tommy Hankins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Carl Hankins, Johnny Hankins, Tommy Hankins, Shaun James, Wayne Parker and Samuel Parker.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
