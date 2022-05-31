Henry Samuel Davis Jr., 82, of Sandersville entered eternal rest Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Born Jan. 18, 1940, in Laurel to Sam and Susie Davis of Sandersville, Henry graduated from Sandersville High School in 1958, followed by Jones County Junior College, then furthering his education at the University of Mississippi, graduating in 1962. In law school, he was a member of the Law Review Board, selected for the Law Journal and the Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity, earning his law degree in 1964. He was president of the Jones County Bar Association from 1976-77 and had an active legal career for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents and sister Katie Gresham.
He is survived by wife of 44 years Carol; daughter Katie MacDonald (Andy); sons Mark (Danielle) and Craig (Eveleen); grandson Henry MacDonald and another Davis grandchild expected in November; step-grandsons Lucas and Graham MacDonald; and nephew Dee Gresham.
Henry served in the artillery branch of the Army National Guard beginning in 1964 and ending with an honorable discharge, retiring with rank of colonel in 1995.
He was active in the Jones County community serving as town attorney for Sandersville, legal counsel for the Laurel Jones County Library, on the board of trustees for the Presbyterian Christian School and refereed high school football. Known affectionately as Ol’ Daddy Boy, or ODB, he enjoyed attending The Grove and Ole Miss football games, and was proud that all three of his children graduated from his alma mater.
Visitation will be Friday, June 3, at noon with service following at 1 p.m. at First Trinity Presbyterian Church in downtown Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.