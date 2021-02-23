Herbert Dell Parsley Jr., 69, of Laurel died peacefully at home with his beloved rescue dog Sweet Pea by his side.
He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia Newton Parsley; his mother Beulah Poole Parsley; and his father Herbert Dell Parsley Sr.
He is survived by his aunt Susan Boone Vincent; and his nieces Karleen Vincent Gardner, Susan Vincent Philips and Rebecca Vincent Rokosky.
Herbert worked in the oil and gas industry in Laurel as a Landman. He was an avid fisherman and
outdoorsman, as well as an accomplished cook. He was a die-hard Ole Miss fan and loved to cheer on the Rebels.
Due to COVID, a private graveside service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Animal Rescue League, 2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
