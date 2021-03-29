Herbert Ray Thompson Sr.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Herbert Ray “Tom” Thompson Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 92 in Shreveport, La.
Herbert was born on Dec. 14, 1928 in Laurel to Otis and May Thompson. A graduate of George S. Gardiner High School, Herbert owned and operated Dick and Tom’s Full Service Station with Charles “Dick” Dickerson located on 5th Street and later on Beacon Street in Laurel. Herbert retired from Dick and Tom’s after 50 years of wonderful service to his customers. He then spent many more years raising cattle on his farm on Reid Road in the Powers Community.
Herbert was a longtime member of West Laurel Baptist Church, then Bethlehem Baptist Church on Reid Road and was a godly man of faith who witnessed to countless members of his family and community. He will be remembered for generosity, kindness, a strong work ethic, and his strong faith in God. He will be missed by his family, of whom he spent many years attending football, baseball, soccer and softball games, camping trips, holidays, and vacations.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Chancellor Shoemake Thompson; his sons Robert Martin “Bob” Thompson (wife, Shelia Thompson) of Longview, Texas, and George David Shoemake of Ellisville; his daughters Debbie Shoemake Porter of Picayune, Maria Thompson Webb (husband Ronney Joe Webb) of Shreveport and Donna Shoemake Grayson (husband David Grayson) of Hattiesburg; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Nell Chancellor Thompson; son Herbert Ray “Herb” Thompson Jr.; three infant children; birth parents May Landrum Thompson and Otis Thompson; parents Hazel Thompson Martin and Bill Martin; and brother Gosby “Dig” Thompson (wife Janice Thompson).
A service will be Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church (838 Reid Rd in Laurel). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Herbert’s memory to Mission at the Cross in Laurel, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Laurel or The Carpenter’s House Hospice Care in Shreveport, La.
