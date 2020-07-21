Herbert Sheppard Street of Decatur, Ala., and Hattiesburg, died on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born in Meridian, Herb grew up in various towns in Mississippi, while his father served as a Baptist minister at churches around the state. He graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel at the age of 16. He was a cheerleader at Mississippi College, graduating with a BS in Zoology at the age of 19, then immediately entering Vanderbilt Medical School. After graduating from Vanderbilt at age 23, Herb served in the U.S. Army as a physician for four years, while being stationed at posts in Denver and Hawaii.
After military service, Herb was a general practitioner in Laurel from 1960-1963. He then returned to medical school to specialize in ophthalmology, spending one year at Tulane and two years at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. After completing training in his specialty, he established his practice in ophthalmology in Decatur, where he was associated with Decatur General Hospital from 1967 until his retirement in 1993. Two years after his retirement, Herb relocated with his second wife, Nancy Street, to Hattiesburg.
He was preceded in death by his father James Herbert Street; his mother Rosalind Sheppard Street; his first wife, Frances Gaye Street; and his son Herbert Victor Street.
He is survived by his second wife, Nancy Street; his son and daughter-in-law Tad and Christian Street of Atlanta; his son Nick Street of Los Angeles; his stepsons Robert and John Holland; five grandchildren, Sam Street of Los Angeles, Emily Street of Atlanta, and Rob, Park and Hazel Holland of Hattiesburg.
Herb is lovingly remembered for his caring devotion to his family and his patients, a keen wit, his passion for the outdoors that encompassed running, tennis, hiking and canoeing, and for mentoring and inspiring his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Out of respect for the safety of his friends and family, and the many front-line healthcare workers fighting the pandemic, a memorial service is not planned at this time.
Contributions in Herb's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is in charge of arrangements.
