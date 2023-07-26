Herman Wilson Hill, born on Feb. 11, 1930, to Henry Wilson and Barbara Wade Hill, passed from this life on July 16, 2023 to his heavenly home. Herman was blessed to live for 93 years, of which 70 were with his loving wife Lula Mae.
Herman served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was a lifelong farmer. His life exemplified his Christian faith and he was known to give home-raised vegetables and beef to neighbors and friends. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters, who he loved deeply.
He is survived by his wife Lula Mae Rigdon Hill; daughters July Oglesby (Sam) and Tammy White; granddaughters Laurie Stewart (Kyle) and Erin White; son-like friends Larry Gavin and John DeChiaro; sisters Pearl Grace Jefcoat (Mondale), Latrice Reeves, Bernice Knight, Patsy Hill and Becky Ingram (Charlie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services were at Springhill Baptist Church on July 19. Interment was in Springhill Cemetery. Brothers Steve Clark, Sam Oglesby and Dewitt Bain officiated.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Stewart, Ricky Hill, Douglas Knight, Zack Freeman, Jonathan Clark, Wayne Lanier and Mark Lanier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Jones, David Smith and Jimmy Hayes Powell.
Memorials may be sent to Southeastern Baptist College at 4229 Highway 15 North, Laurel, MS 39440.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
