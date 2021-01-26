Hershel Cook, 75, of Eucutta passed away peacefully with his family at his side in the comforts of his home on Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:45 a.m.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-68 on the USS Lexington. He was a toolpusher for Rapad Oilfield services for many years. He was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his father Lee Andrew Cook; his mother Rebecca Lee McCormick Cook; his sisters Martha Overby and Hilda Morris; and his brother Milton Cook.
He has survived by his wife of 51 ½ years Frances Cook; his brother Preston Cook; his daughter Jackie Coats and soon to be husband Teddy Beshears; his son Hershel “Andy” Cook and his wife Kathryn Cook; and grandchildren Savannah, Michael, Morgan, Sierrra, James, Glenn, Americas, Ethan Ryan, Maelynn, Layla, Erin, Jamie, Kayla, Jesse, Leah and Stormi; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 5-8 p.m. and the funeral service will follow on Thursday at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Goodwater Cemetery in Clarke County. Brother Ed Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Hershel "Andy" Cook, Teddy Beshears, Jamie Cook, J. Michael Cook, Glenn Thomas and Dewayne Stallings. Junior pallbearers will be Morgan Coats, Michael A. Cook, Ethan Thomas and Ryan Thomas.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
