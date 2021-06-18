Hilda Dearman

Hilda "Marie" Dearman, 82, of Laurel attended her "Heavenly Party" on June 16, 2021 at 4:04 p.m. Viewing will be Saturday, June 19, from 6-8 p.m. Services will follow on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel with graveside service following at Sharon Cemetery. Brother Jamie Altman will officiate.
Marie is survived by her husband Marshall Dearman, to whom she was married for 64 years and 9 months. Marie had four children, Cathy, Sandye, David and JoAnn; and four grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Sean and Lindsey. She had six great-grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Brandon, Amiya, Aaron and Madison; and a host of nephews and nieces.
She was a member of Bethlehem Community Church. She will be missed by her Christian family.
Marie retired from nursing at SCRMC after 35 years and started working with her flowers, squirrels, birds and yard, which she considered the land to be God's gift to us. She found beauty in everything she looked at. She was well known for her sweet smile and loving voice. She was an inspiration to many who she crossed paths with in her lifetime and will be truly missed by her family.
One accomplishment she was proud of was attending seven years of Bible study under Margie Hauenstein.
Pallbearers will be Michael Dearman, Sean Dearman, Joshua Dearman, Matthew Dearman, Brandon Dearman and Randy Callahan.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
