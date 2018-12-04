Hilda Doris Cain, 63, born May 17, 1955 in Mississippi, passed on Dec. 2, 2018 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Cain was a homemaker who enjoyed cleaning, gardening, flowers, drawing and arts and crafts. She also loved life and loved God.
She was preceded in death by her parents Shelton Boyd and Lilly Mae Ratcliff Boyd; son Michael Kenneth McCraw; sister Heneretta Fulkerson; and niece Cherri Riggs.
She leaves behind her husband Francis Cain; son Jason McCraw (Maria) of Soso; daughter Kimberly McCraw Sylvester (Wyatt) of Moss; four brothers, Ellis Ray Boyd of Laurel, Donald Ray Boyd (Michele) of Stringer, Jimmy Boyd (Karen) of Ellisville and Daniel “Bimbo” Boyd of Ellisville; sister Susie Myrick (Keith) of Laurel; 12 grandchildren, Gabby, Lilly, Madison, Mason, Michaela, Tyler, Tanner, Michael, Kameron, Trinity, Cole and Tatum “Cornbread;” five great-grandchildren, Mickenly, Mike Mike, Kash, Olivia and Hensley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
