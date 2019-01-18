Hilda Grant Bowden, 95, of Woodstock, Ga., died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Tranquility Hospice in Marietta, Ga. She was born Sunday, March 4, 1923, in Sylvarena.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 19, from 9-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. Funeral services will follow at 11. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by husband Elmer Lawrence Bowden; father Willis Cleveland Grant; mother Winnie Mae Sullivan Grant; brothers Edgar Grant, Fred Grant, Miley Grant, Marx Grant, John Grant, Harry Grant, Sam Grant and Warren Grant; and sister Frances Mason.
Survivors include daughter Frances Dianne Lindsey (Sam III); son James Lawrence Bowden (Bonnie); grandchildren Samuel Lindsey IV (Shawna), Harrison Grant Lindsey (Shanna), Sarah Bowden (Chris) and Samantha Bowden; great-grandchildren Kalyn Day Lindsey, Samuel Lindsey V, Kaydence Dianne Lindsey and Jacob Linkous; sisters Julia Fraser and Joanne Bucklew; and brother Tommy Grant (Becky).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
