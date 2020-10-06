Hilda Kaye Downs, 63, of Laurel passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Saturday, Nov. 24, 1956 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9-10 a.m. at Park Haven Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 10 at the church and burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Brother Tom Cheeks will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Kaye was a member of Park Haven Baptist Church since 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Onnie Bee Williams; and great-grandchild Isabella Martin.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years Jimmy Downs; daughter Melissa Langley (Chris); son Michael Downs (Jennifer); grandchildren Lindsey Martin, Ashley Holifield, Dolton Langley, Issac Downs, Kaylee Langley and Madison Downs; six great-grandchildren; sisters Joyce Creel and Deborah English (Jackie); and brother Donnis Williams (Etta).
Pallbearers will be Edward Kampe, Chris Langley, Dolton Langley and Michael Downs.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
