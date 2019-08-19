Hilda Mae Ainsworth, 76, of Ellisville died Sunday Aug. 18, 2019 at her residence.
Hilda was the 11th child born to Arthur and Audie Cole, Jan. 20, 1943 at home in O'Reilly in Bolivar County.
She was preceded in death by her father Arthur Cole Sr.; mother Audie Cole; brothers Everett Layfette “E.L.” Cole Sr., Herman James Cole, B.C. “Bud” Cole, Joe McClendon Cole; sisters Nomie Cole and Emorgene “Jean” Cole Estes; mother-in-law Gayola Ishee Ainsworth; father-in-law Ralph Maynard Ainsworth; and brother-in-law Jerry Lane Ainsworth.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years Bobby Ainsworth; daughters Wendy Lynn Ainsworth (Craig Ward) and Melissa Ann Dickerson (Greg); grandchildren Matthew Cole Ainsworth, Kalli Monique Waguespack (Ryan), Sydney Nicole Dickerson, Ashton Gregory Ward and Madison Grace Ward; great-granddaughters Italy Brea Ainsworth, Sophia Ellise Waguespack and Isabella Ann Waguespack; brothers Kenneth Cole and Arthur Chester “A.C.” Cole Jr.; sisters Mary Frances Smith and Helen Stacey; sisters-in-law Joy Cole and Jane Ainsworth; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 3-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Memorial services will follow at 7 at the funeral home. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or County Line Baptist Church Cemetery Fund (3765 Highway 29 South, Ovett MS 39464) .
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
