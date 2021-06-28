A celebration of life will be 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at the Boggy Community Center of Ellisville for Hilda Mae Ladner Tate, 72, of Raleigh, who passed from this life on June 25, 2021, at South Central Regional Medical Center from complications due to breast cancer. She was born on March 6, 1949, in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hilmon A. and Rema Tisdale McAndrews Ladner; and brothers Don Lee and Gary Ladner.
She is survived by her son Jimmy Dewayne Tate of Gulfport; grandchildren Gary Tate, Rachel Tate and Justin Loposser; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Willie Ruth McAndrews Guinn of Taylorsville.
