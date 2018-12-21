Hilda Maurice Watson Smith passed away Dec. 18, 2018, at home in Odessa, Fla.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville.
Maurice, as she was known to her many friends, “Aunt Maurice” to her nephews and nieces, and “Grandmama” to not only her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but to their many friends in Mississippi and Georgia. She was mom to Pat (Bobby Shepperd deceased) Shepperd, of Odessa and Dan Smith (Joy) of Coal Mountain, Ga.
Maurice was born in Laurel, March 9,1924, to Leroy and Virgie Watson.
She was preceded in death by brothers Clyde and Clarence Watson; and sisters Eloise Watson Joplin and Esther Watson Parker of Ellisville. The five siblings were well known for their lifelong devotion to Jesus Christ and service to others.
Maurice joins her husband Herman Earl Smith in the promise that when absent from the body that believers in Christ are with Christ for eternity.
Maurice was a member of Carrollwood Baptist Church.
Her grandchildren are Jenna (Brett) Shepperd Pedersen of Odessa, Alan (Misti) Smith, Jason (Susan) Smith, Tyler (Lindsey) Smith, Riley (Jenna) Smith of Cumming, Ga., and Kirby (Megan) Smith of Clermont, Ga. The great-grandchildren are Jonathan Pedersen of New Orleans, Morgan Pedersen of Odessa, Sydney Smith, Reagan Smith, Cole Smith, Sutton Smith, Sophie Smith, Raelyn Smith and Gracie Smith of Cumming, Ga.
Maurice, Mom and Grandmama was always the life of any social gathering. She had a quick wit and filled those around her with laughter. She loved playing dominoes, cards and board games. She also enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren participate in any sporting event.
She was the “Rock” of the family and responsible for the overachieving
attitude of those close to her.
