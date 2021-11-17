Hilder Grace Pitts Houston of the Shady Grove Community died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 19. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Union Line Cemetery. Bill Blair will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer D. Pitts; two brothers Donnie Pitts and Gerald Pitts; and daughter Linda Gail Jeane.
She is survived by her son Danny Riley; her three daughters, Ellen Taylor (David), Valerie
Hamm (Jerry) and Tammy Kitchens (Phil); and also by her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers include David Taylor, Jerry Hamm, Phil Kitchens, Travis Taylor, Dain Poore and Chan Poore. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Pitts, Scott Pitts and Tracy Pitts.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.