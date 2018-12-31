Hilman Holifield, 87, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at his residence in Laurel. He was born Friday, Jan. 2, 1931, in George County.
Family will receive friends and loved ones 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel on Indian Springs Road. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Chapel and the burial will follow in Taylor Family Cemetery adjacent to the chapel. Dr. Richard Clark will officiate.
Mr. Holifield served in the U.S. Army. He was owner of Holifield Plumbing until his retirement in 1993. He was an avid outdoorsman and longtime member of Sharon Hunting Club. He also served on the board of the Calhoun Water Association, and he was instrumental in the formation of the public water system.
He was preceded in death by father Andrew Tim Holifield; mother Maudie Parker Holifield; stepmother Pearl T. Holifield; sister Jewel Windham; stepbrothers Otis Waites and Leland Waites; and brothers-in-law Rev. Arnold Knight and W.T. Windham.
Survivors include wife Ann G. Holifield; daughters Rhonda Holifield (David Conyers) and Teresa Holifield Monson (Steve); grandsons Jacob Conyers-Holifield, Hunter Monson, Matthew Conyers and Mitchell Conyers (Audrey); sisters Hazel Knight and Myrtle Lee Dykes; brothers A.T. "Buddy" Holifield (Sarah) and Harold Holifield (Vickie); stepbrother Loyd Waites; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Giles, David Conyers, Steve Monson, Mitchell Conyers, Thomas Holifield, Adam Welch, Bill Windham, Brodie Myrick and Joey Blackwell.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
