Hilna Knight Welch, 91, of Ellisville died Thursday, Dec., 6, 2018 peacefully at her home in Ellisville. She was born Friday, Jan. 14, 1927 in Jones County.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Salem Heights Baptist Church and the burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson and Brother Howard Parker will officiate.
Hilna was a loving, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was an active member of Salem Heights Baptist Church. She was employed for 40-plus years at Reliance (Laurel Garment Factory) as secretary. Her hobbies included sewing and quilting, spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by father Virgil Knight; mother Linnie Mae Knight; husband Lawrence Cliff Welch; brother Donice Knight; and sister-in-law Gayle Knight.
Survivors include sons Mike Welch (Deborah) and Tommy Welch; grandchildren Wendy Smith (Carroll), Chris Welch (Amber) and Whit Welch (Erica); great-grandchildren Caroline Smith, Kate Smith, Dylan Welch, Brenley Welch, Macie Welch and Mollie Welch; nieces Kim Knight, Donna Polson (David), Shelly Bryant, Katie McMillan (Chase), Lyndsey Bryant and Matt Parker; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Carroll Smith, Chris Welch, Whit Welch, Hank Shaw, Kevin Shaw and Kevin Lucas.
A very special thank you to Forrest General Home Health and Hospice, niece Edith Strickland and Ellisville Funeral Home.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
