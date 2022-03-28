Hollis Franklin Powell, 83, of Houston, Texas, passed away Saturday March 19, 2022, at his home in Houston. He was born Thursday, Aug. 4, 1938, in Ellisville.
A graveside service will be Friday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at Big Creek Cemetery in Laurel with burial to follow.
Brother Jimmy Hood will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Hollis retired from the United States Army, serving from 1960-’83 in Vietnam, Germany. Italy, Johnston Island in the Pacific, England, Korea and several other places in the U.S.
After his time in the Army, he went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Houston and later retired.
Hollis was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Lena Powell; brothers Elson Powell, Roy Powell and W.H. Powell; and sisters Christine Louk, Jeanette Green and Martha Chancellor.
Survivors include his brothers Tommy Powell (Brenda) and William Lee "Bill" Powell; sisters Mary Parker (Buck) and Betty Sue; sister-in-law Bobbie Powell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his nephews and friends.
