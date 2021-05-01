A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, for Mr. Hollis Harold Holland Jr., 65, of Ellisville, at East Salem Cemetery. Mr. Holland passed from this life on April 29, 2021, at Sullivan's Personal Care. Brother Skip Holland will officiate the service with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Phillip Holland, Sean Holland, Lynn Josey and Dallas Johnson.
Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his son Derek Holland; and parents Hollis and Janelle Holland.
He is survived by his son Jeremy (Apryl) Holland of Ellisville; grandchildren Jonah Holland and Delylah Holland; and siblings Phil (Cathy) Holland, John Holland and Susan Lewis.
Mr. Holland was a member of East Salem Baptist Church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.