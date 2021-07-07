Horacio Suarez Sanchez, 41, of Laurel passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The service will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with visitation prior to the service at 4 p.m.
Horacio was an amazing father who always put his family first. He loved to make people laugh with his corny jokes and his funny spirit will live on in the memories of those lucky enough to know him. He was a skilled electrician but in his spare time he loved watching his favorite fútbol team América while enjoying a Modelo and cooking and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father Candido Suarez and his cousin Fernando Padilla.
He is survived by his mother Carlota Sanchez-Garcia; daughters Jessica Suarez of Quitman and MaKayla McCreary of Laurel; sons Gavin Suarez and Logan Suarez, both of Laurel; grandson Bentlee Acreman of Quitman; and brothers Gerardo Suarez and Candi Suarez, both of Mexico City.
