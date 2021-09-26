Howard Allen Tucker, 65, of Pass Christian passed away Sept. 22, 2021 at The Carpenter House in Gulfport. He was born Nov. 7, 1955, in Laurel, one of five children to Henry Clay and Lottie Allen (Stewart) Tucker.
Howard grew up in Laurel, enjoying fishing, hunting and tinkering with cars and trucks. He never really took to sports of any kind, rather staying busy around the house. Howard opted out of any further educational pursuits in the 10th grade and went to work on the family dairy farm, staying there until he obtained his commercial driver's license. He started driving and has pretty much been doing that ever since. Howard was known to his fellow drivers by his CB handle "Stump Jumper," but even better known as one of the best drivers out there. He rarely if ever missed a day's work and was always, and we do mean always, early for his deliveries, ever eager for the next load to haul. His dedication and work ethic on the job was a reflection of the man he was.
He is remembered as someone who was always looking for a good laugh. Howard loved to pick on folks, which was just one of his ways of showing his affection, really. If he could find a good prank or joke, well that just made his day. No matter what was going on, if you encountered Howard, you could count on a good laugh at some point. He was an inspiring man who loved kids and people, always eager to teach them and share his knowledge. A fun and spontaneous trickster of a husband, there was never a dull moment when Howard was around.
Now, he did settle down and tune everything else out when wrestling was on, laser-focused and never missing it. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all whose life he touched.
Howard was preceded by his parents Henry Clay and Lottie Tucker.
Left to cherish the many fond memories are his companion for the past 35 years Carolyn; his children Kimberly Brinkly of Laurel, Christina Cross of Jacksonville, Fla., and Clay (Michelle) Goldman of Biloxi; brother Gene Tucker of Centerville, Texas; three sisters, Mary Bush, Betty Nix and Dale Baker, all of Laurel; and special niece who he taught and inspired to become a commercial driver as well, Debbie (John) Fenwick of Laurel. Howard leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a whole tribe of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends across the roadways.
Funeral services are set for Monday, Sept. 27, at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Afterward, Howard will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Tucker family in their time of need, asking everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time.
