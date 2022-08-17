Howard Clayton “Buck” Wedgeworth, Sr. was born June 9, 1935 to Arthur “Ott” and Katie Esther Wedgeworth and departed this world to his Heavenly Home on August 16, 2022. He was at home in Hebron with family at his bedside.
Buck was a lifetime member of Hebron United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Administrative Board among other duties as needed.
Buck loved his Lord, his church, and his family. He delighted spending time among God’s
“great outdoors” among the trees, plants, and flowers. He enjoyed imparting his knowledge of “how to grow” with his children and grandchildren and exchange his knowledge with friends. He enjoyed visiting with people and worked with the public for 35 years at Crumbley Paper Company. He loved sharing time with friends as well as family.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Lettie Jewel, Lellia Mae, Linda Faye (Johnnie); brothers, L. V., Arthur Ray (Pug), and Glenn. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary E. Fortenberry Wedgeworth; daughters, Michelle Wynn (Joseph) and Melanie Wedgeworth of Soso, MS; son, Howard C. “Clay” Wedgeworth, Jr. (Carissa) of Lucedale, MS; grandsons, Nicholas Clayton and Nathan Howell Wedgeworth of Lucedale, Josh Wynn, Mark Mason III (Amber); sister, Patsy McLaurin; brother, Harry Wedgeworth; and numerous nieces and nephews and special niece, Tracy Carter (Darrell).
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20th at Hebron United Methodist Church in Hebron, MS. Visitation with family following in Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
