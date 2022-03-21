Howard Edward Walker, 89, passed away at his home after a long illness surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Jan. 7, 1933, and his death was March 18, 2022.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents Clifton Walker and Ruby Walker; sister Marie Hill, Waskom of Texas; brothers Tom Ben Walker, Walter Walker and Jerry Walker, all of Laurel; son-in-law Jeffrey Jeffro McDonald; and great-grandsons Tyler Yarbrough and Rylan McCraney.
Survivors are his wife of 68 years Dorothy Walker; sons Eddie Walker (Jan), Freddie Walker (Danese) and Cindy McDonald; grandchildren Heath McDonald (Stephanie), Chris Walker (Katie), Jeremy Walker, Christy McDonald, Kristi Pickett (Wes), Hollis Yarbrough III (Herminia), Andrew Yarbrough (Megan) and Caroline Burks (Cory); great-grandchildren Ethan McDonald, Macie Walker, Mason Walker, Olivia Burks, Zoey Pickett, Nala McCraney, Britney Yarbrough, Melany Yarbrough, Oaklynn Yarbrough and River Yarbrough; sister Helen Chancellor; sisters-in-law Betty Williams and Darlene Walker Williams; and best friend Gus Townsend.
The family thanks Comfort Care Hospice for the loving care he received.
Howard was born in a log cabin a few acres away from the home, where he was surrounded by family when he left us to go to Heaven. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sharon. Howard loved to fish and hunt. His favorite thing was to go to Maynor Creek with his camper and boat for a week with his family. The man loved to work. He had a retirement party and within a week he was back at work. With the doctor's help, his family finally talked him into retiring at age 79. He didn't like it, but he eventually loved it, because he was able to watch all of his Westerns. He loved watching all of them over and over even though he had seen them so much. He also was able to spend more time with his wife Dorothy and the rest of his family.
When Howard was young, he would walk eight miles one way just to see his sweetheart Dorothy and, 68 years later, his love for her was still that strong.
The viewing will be at First Baptist Church of Sharon on Tuesday, March 22, from 5-8 p.m. The service will be at First Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with interment at Union Seminary Cemetery.
Brother Matt Olson and Brother Tony Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Heath McDonald, Ethan McDonald, Chris Walker, Hollis Yarbrough III, Hayden Nicholson and Hunter Nicholson.
