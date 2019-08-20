Howard Lavelle Manning

Howard Lavelle “Vel” Manning entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Aug. 18, 2019. Vel was born on Dec.16, 1932 to Earl and Eula Manning in Sandersville.
Mr. Manning proudly served in the Navy on the USS Salisbury Sound during the Korean War. His duty station was in the Engine Room, where the temperature at times exceeded 120 degrees!
Vel met the love of his life Louise in Sonora, Calif., in 1958 and married soon after. They just celebrated 61 years in July. She defines God’s definition of the ultimate loving and caring wife. They were blessed with daughters Debbie Manning Underwood and Lori Manning Meyer, who, along with his grandsons and great-grandchildren, were his pride and joy.
Vel and his brother and best friend Carroll owned and operated Sierra Glass for 31 years. It originated in 1947 as Gorman Glass and was owned and operated by his brother Gene Manning and Delbert Gorman. After Vel retired in 1987 he and Louise began traveling extensively throughout the United States visiting family, old-time friends (Hart and Shirley Dunbar, whom he meet in the Navy) and making new friends wherever they adventured to.
He was preceded in death by a large and loving family. Mom, Dad, brothers and sisters-in-law: Gene (Geri), Thomas (Lula), sisters and brothers-in-law: Earline (Grady) Guthrie, Vonnie (Elward) Perdue, Faye (Henry) Womack and twins Eula Merle and James Earl.
He will be lovingly watching from Heaven to his family. Wife Louise; daughters and sons-in-law Debbie and Jim Underwood and Lori and Galen Meyer; grandsons Jake, Jesse (wife Tessa) and Nijoel & Taylor; great-grandchildren Noah, Owen, Ruby, Charlie and William; brother Carroll and his wife Irene; sisters-in-law Bea (Stanley) Hudson, Lucille (Clyde) Stephens and Doty Eubanks; many wonderful nieces, nephews and special friends in California, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oregon, Louisiana and throughout the US.
A Celebration of life with military honors will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Heuton Memorial Chapel, with burial at the Masonic Cemetery to follow.
A very special thank you to Dr. Personius, his staff and Avalon’s staff for providing great care. In addition, the family thanks Adventist Health and Heuton Memorial Chapel.
