Howard Pritchett, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on Oct. 7, 1932 in Poplarville. He and his wife Carol have called Laurel home since 1965.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Dora Pritchett; and his nine siblings.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Carol Bond Pritchett. They were married in Poplarville in 1961.
He is lovingly remembered by his children Shona Pitts (Glenn) and Sharina Bassett (Allen), all of Laurel, and Scott Pritchett (Julieanne) of Orlando, Fla.; and eight grandchildren, Rhiannon Pitts, Corey Bassett (Rachel), Jaden Bassett, Adam Bassett, Allison Bassett, Ryan Pritchett, Kayley Pritchett and Bryce Pritchett.
Howard was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he served tirelessly and happily throughout his lifetime. He lived a life of service to others. He was kind, generous, compassionate and loving and filled with Christlike love for everyone.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He retired from the U.S. Postal service after 27 years in 1992.
Howard will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren, but he leaves a beautiful legacy of his tremendous faith in and love for our Heavenly Father and his Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ, for his family to cherish.
Pallbearers will be Scott Pritchett, Ryan Pritchett, Allen Bassett, Corey Bassett, Adam Bassett and Glenn Pitts. Honorary pallbearer will be Bryce Pritchett.
President John Van Akin of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will preside over a graveside service on Monday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at Hickory Oaks Cemetery.
