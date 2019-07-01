Howard Ray Smith Sr., 82, of Laurel passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Mr. Smith was employed at Howard Industries in maintenance and also owned a grocery store prior to his retirement. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his wife Christine Smith; parents Emmitt and Bessie Smith; brother Emmitt Smith Jr.; and sister Lena Johnson.
Survivors include his children Ray Smith (Nena), Lou Boone, Donna Smith and Judy Smith; grandchildren Josh Seabrook (Carlee), Brody Smith and Megan Napier (Brandon); and great-grandchildren Kynlee Napier and Callum Napier.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, July 2, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday at 2 p.m. with interment to follow in Sharon Cemetery. Rev. Ken Johnson and Rev. Jimmy Hood will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Bud Nicholson, Bill Nicholson, Joe Nicholson, Brody Smith, Brandon Napier and David Nicholson.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
