Howard Wesley Rushing, 76, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Born and raised in Petal, Wesley graduated from Petal High School and relocated to Laurel in 1963. He worked and managed several retail lumber and building material companies in Jones County for more than 30 years.
In 1985, he was elected president of the Mississippi Building Material Dealer’s Association and later served as national dealer director of that organization.
In 1995, he was elected as Jones County Justice Court Judge District 2. He served in that position for four terms until his retirement in December 2011.
Wesley was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Annie Margaret Rushing; and daughter Sherry Lynn Rushing.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Louise Musgrove Rushing and daughter Pamela Jean Irwin, both of Laurel, and son John Wesley Rushing (Crystal) of Hattiesburg; his sisters Lou Melton of Petal, Margaret Perkins (Ken) of Flowood and Shirley Clark of Petal; brother Don Rushing (Glenda) of Powell, Wyo.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at First Baptist Church Laurel on Monday, June 3. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
