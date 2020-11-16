On Nov. 14, 2020, Howard West, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 74.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Janet Tew West; daughter Dusti West Overstreet; son Tracy West; three grandchildren, Justin West, Brooks Cooper and Carlie West Overstreet; and three great-grandchildren, Jerrod Joshua, Cali Brook and Bella Grace West.
Howard was born in Jones County on Dec. 26, 1945 to Lihue and Gladys West, who preceded him in death He was one of eight children (three sisters and four brothers): Helen (Virgil) Welborn, Charlotte (Melton) Saul, Becky Stewart, Don (Faye) West, Leon (Judy Powell) West, Grady West and Paul West. He also had a host of nieces and nephews.
He will also be missed by sister-in-law Judy (Will) Williamson; brothers-in-law Frankie (Vermell) Tew, Ricky (Sandra) Tew, Richard (Sharon) Tew, Vern (Becky) Tew, Jimmy (Jan) Tew and John (Marsha) Tew; special sister-in-law Belinda Hamann; and niece DeLena Wade.
Howard served for 36 ½ years as maintenance director for Laurel School District. While there, he was honored with numerous awards, including The Doug Hinton Award, Meritorious Award, and Golden Tornado Award. For his commitment, ability and leadership, the building located at 1049 Front St. in Laurel is named the “Howard West Maintenance and Transportation Building," which was an honor he was humbled by. Some may even remember him during his 12-year employment at Beard’s Feed Store.
Senior pastor Shannon Pullen will conduct Howard’s Going Home Celebration, assisted by Rev. Daniel Livingston. Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Family members will attend a private time of visitation prior to the scheduled services.
Pallbearers will be DeLena Wade, Clifford Welborn, Alex Lindsey, Keith Lindsey, Barry Saul and Donnie Hutto.
