Howell LaFroy Adkins passed away in his sleep April 16, 2020 after six years bedridden at home. He was 98 years old. He was born Nov. 20, 1921 in Stringer. He was the oldest of seven children of Claiborne and Elsie Adkins. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jack and Devoy.
After three years in the Army Air Force and other jobs, he started college at Ellisville. There, he saw the girl he would spend the rest of his life with — almost 67 years. After a year at Ole Miss he transferred to Southern to be with her. Both went to school and got degrees. His degree was in chemistry and math.
His first job after college was as a chemist with Hunt Foods in New Orleans making Wesson Oil and Snowdrift. He was quickly promoted to refinery superintendent. He later changed to chemical refinery work as a plant manager.
His last change was in business for himself starting in New Orleans and later moving to Houston to open ADCO Power Steering, which is still in business and being operated by his son.
He is survived by wife Doxie and son Neil of Houston; daughter Allison Balmer and husband and six children of Cherry Hill, N.J.; sisters Naomi Clark of Stringer and Norma Parks of Raleigh; and brothers Dr. Kermit of Pensacola and Dr. C.J. of Huntsville.
LaFroy was buried in Woodlawn Cemetary in Houston.
