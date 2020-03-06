Hoyt Holston Jr., 69, of Missouri passed away the afternoon of Feb. 29, 2020 surrounded by family at his residence in Poplar Bluff, Mo. He battled congestive heart failure for several years but was overtaken by complications of flu and pneumonia. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Hoyt was born Aug. 31, 1950 in Hattiesburg. His parents are Doris Janell Bullock Holston and the late Hoyt Holston Sr.
On Aug. 17, 1989, he married Janice Fowler. She preceded him in death, as did his father Hoyt Sr.; his grandparents Irvin and Maude Holston of Laurel; Fairl and Melvin Bullock of Seminary; and stepson Jeremy Williams.
He is survived by his mother Janell Holston and his sister Sandra Holston Elliott (Wendell Elliott) of Poplar Bluff; his nephews William H. Elliott (Angie Meuth) and Matthew M. Elliott (Carolyn) and their children Juniper and Arthur, all of St. Louis; and a stepson, Sam Stolte and former wife Mary Ann Adams of Gulfport; in addition to many relatives and dear friends in Mississippi.
While his youth was spent in Laurel, he also followed his education and career in Hattiesburg, Texas City, Texas, and Ellisville, retiring to Poplar Bluff.
He attended Laurel public schools and graduated from R.H. Watkins High School in 1969. He also graduated from Jones County Junior College and from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a licensed real estate salesman and broker, as well as auctioneer. He successfully worked in several different career areas, including sales, restaurant management and training, real estate sales and auctions. He owned his own auto sales business in Hattiesburg and real estate brokerage in Ellisville. He was an Army veteran. Hoyt grew up as an active member of West Laurel Baptist Church.
He was born an optimist with a smile that sparkled and a keen sense of humor that delighted all. Perhaps his greatest joy was being with people. Throughout his life he loved spending time and creating so many wonderful memories with family and friends. Once Hoyt’s friend, you are a friend for life. His many special friends collected since childhood though are spread across the U.S. but remain tightly held forever in his heart.
Hoyt was passionate about animals and cared for many pets over the years with all his many dogs during his life each sharing the name “Jack.” He gained an appreciation of cats later in life and became a happy “cat person” as well as devoted “dog man.” Art, music, politics and cooking were among his many talents and interests.
His belief in God was a solid anchor for him throughout Life.
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. … Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” Psalm 23: 4 and 6.
Visitation will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. The memorial service led by Rev. Rocky Holston will follow visitation at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Moore Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Seminary City Cemetery in Seminary.
Floral arrangements may be provided through Flowers by Miriam, 601-255-0364; and memorial donations may be sent to Southern Pines Animal Shelter, 1901 N 31 st Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39401.
