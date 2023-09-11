Hubert Holloway, born Sept. 10, 1930, in Laurel passed from this life on Sept. 9, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept.13, at Springhill Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Brother John Musgrove will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy Gilbert Holloway; his grandson Gabriel Craig Holloway; his brothers Winford Holloway and Leonard Holloway; and his parents Bruce and Virgie Holloway.
Mr. Holloway is survived by his son Michael Holloway and wife Elaine Holloway; his daughter Barbara Holloway Minter and her husband Raymond Minter; six grandchildren, Alyssa Stringer (Scott), Robby Minter, Shari Minter Yanez, Jeremy Holloway, Phillip Holloway and Heather Holloway (Corey); and eight great-grandchildren, Madalyn Stringer, Dawson Stringer, Weston Stringer, Averi Yanez, Kolt Yanez, Lanndri Yanez, River Holloway and Lakyn Holloway.
Pallbearers will be Scott Stringer, Robby Minter, Jeremy Holloway, Phillip Holloway and Corey Holloway.
