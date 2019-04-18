Hubert Jack Hosey, 78, died at his residence Monday, April 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 22, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Randy Turner officiating.
Jack attended Sharon Elementary School and graduated with the Class of ’59 George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel. He received his math degree from William Cary University and taught elementary math until his retirement (20 years) from Laurel City School system.
Jack was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel and enjoyed his church family and
was at church every Sunday unless he was sick. He was very proud of his activities with Gideon International. If you knew Jack, I imagine you have a Gideon Bible.
There will be a “fixture” missing at the Dixie Boys fields and the Golden Tornado Stadium. Jack will be missed.
One of Jack’s favorite pastimes was coaching Dixie Boys. He also kept statistics for Dixie Boys for many years. He worked in the press box and ran the PA for R.H Watkins High School football. He will be missed.
He loved the SEC and LSU was always his favorite team. He was an avid baseball and football fan. He attended and supported local football and baseball in the Laurel area. As a hobby, he collected baseball cards and was quite successful.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Hubert Hub Hosey and Audrey Geiger Hosey.
He is survived by cousins and many friends. Also by a special cousin Betty Geiger Rose.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.