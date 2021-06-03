Hubert Kenneth Moss, 73, of Richton passed away on May 29, 2021 at his residence.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the service following at 11. Interment will be in Myrick Cemetery. Brother Joe Watson will officiate.
Mr. Moss was born in Jones County to Hubert Moss and Zora Ulmer Moss on Jan. 2, 1948. He was a self-employed truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his son Jason Moss and his wife Clara Guthrie Moss.
He is survived by son Hubert Kenneth Moss Jr. of Ovett; stepsons Grady Ainsworth of Myrick, Bobby Moore of Seminary and Danny Moore of Louisiana; daughter Mary Lane of New Orleans; sister Doris Ledbetter of Laurel; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
