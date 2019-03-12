H.J. Tice Jr., 86, of Ellisville left this world for his heavenly home March 10, 2019 at Greene Rural Nursing Center in Leaksville. He was born in Meridian to Hugh J. Tice Sr. and Claudia Mae Shirley Tice.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with burial to follow in Memorial Gardens of Laurel. Brother Johnny Bryant and Brother Shane Giadrasich will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
H.J. retired from the GM&O/ICG railroad in 1992 after 41 years of service. He was a veteran and called Sgt. Tice by many of his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Roland Tice; and siblings Louise Tice, Vernon Tice, James Tice and Mary Quinn.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Patsy Sullivan Tice; sons Mark Tice (Tina), Hugh Tice III (Paula) and Dale Tice; daughters Sharon Truelove (Danny), Sheila Tice, Beth West (Jimmy), Bridget Morgan (David) and Dixie McCollough (Lee); 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; and his dog Lulu.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Eric Pickard, Kyle Tice, Denny Butts, Levi Williams, Forest Johnston, Austin Morgan, Brandon Morgan and Elisha Tice.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons John Wood, Clay Truelove Alex Tice, Calvin Brownlee and James Tice.
