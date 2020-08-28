Hullen Beasley

Hullen “Wallace” Beasley passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 after complications from COVID-19. He was 69 years old.
Wallace was a very outgoing, thoughtful, compassionate follower of Jesus Christ, whose colorful personality was represented by the many different titles that he was known by to the many different people who he came into contact with.
“The Preacherman," “Sparky," “Hullen," “My Busdriver," “the substitute," “the blind referee," “Wallace," “Daddy," “Pops" and “Pepaw” are just a few of the many different titles that he was known by in his sphere of influence.
“The Preacherman” was called into full-time Gospel evangelism in 1974 and faithfully served as a lead pastor at six different churches during the course of his 50 years of earthly ministry. He was known to loyally visit shut-ins and care for individuals who were less fortunate. More recently, he was serving as the interim pastor for Tallahoma Baptist Church in Laurel.
Wallace was a certified welder who was formally trained in the apprenticeship program at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula. He later went on to bi-vocationally perfect his craft at the Howard Industries in Ellisville for years. He utilized these welding skills to perform various odd jobs within the community and it was there that he earned the beloved title “Sparky.”
In his spare time, “Ole Hullen,” as he was called by his favorite fishing partners, liked to fish. He would travel to lakes and ponds all over Mississippi and Alabama in search of “Ole Ned." On one occasion, as a testimony of his love for Christ, Wallace’s tackle box flew out of the boat that he was pulling while driving home. It was later returned to him by the person who found it because they found his name written inside a New Testament Bible that he kept inside of it.
In his later years, Wallace served in the Jones County School system in a number of ways. He was a beloved elementary- and high-school bus driver. Oftentimes, he would bring personalized gifts for all of the children on his route. Wallace also worked as a substitute teacher in the classroom and thoroughly enjoyed refereeing in the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
Wallace was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Debra Beasley; his father and mother Leon and Virginia Angeline Beasley; and brother Robert Beasley.
He is survived by his children Jennifer Kizzar and husband Jerry, Scott Beasley and wife Rachel, and Benjamin Beasley and wife Jaime; two brothers, Kenny Beasley, and wife Jennifer and Royce Beasley and wife Maribel; his grandchildren Brock Kizzar and wife Madison, Brittney Kizzar Smith and husband Justin, Isaiah, Hannah and Emma Beasley, and Addison and Jonah Beasley; great-grandchildren Gracyn Smith and Aiden Kizzar; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be on Saturday, Aug. 29. Visitation will be at Salem Heights Baptist Church from 10:30-11: 30 a.m. Due to the unique circumstances, a formal viewing will not be available. After visitation, a memorial service celebrating Wallace’s life will begin at 11:30. A graveside ceremony will be at 1 p.m. at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel.
Send any memorial donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
