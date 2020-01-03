Hulon Frank Tadlock, known to many as "Buck," passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 31, 2019 at the age of 82.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Arrilla; and siblings Talmage Reid, Ethel Reid and Tillman Reid.
He is survived by his siblings Mattie Lee Temple, Lenora Houston and Faye Moseley.
Frank was a dedicated employee at Luther McGill, Inc. for more than 30 years. It was during this time he proudly served as president of his local CB radio club for six years. Following this, he was employed by Kelley Brothers for 25 years. During his lengthy employment, he worked as a truck driver, dispatcher, office manager, construction supervisor and oil-field supervisor.
Frank faithfully attended church services at First Baptist Church of Shady Grove for more than 50 years and actively participated in the monthly brotherhood breakfast.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years Carolyn; and his children Hal, Marilyn, Denise and Beth. Frank will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 5, from 1-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Grove (4514 Highway 15 North in Laurel) with funeral services in memory of Frank immediately following the viewing.
Memorial donations in memory of Frank may be made to Mississippi Baptist Children’s Home, 118 Lowe Road, Laurel, MS, 39443.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
