Hunter Dwayne Breazeale, 16, of Ellisville, born on Oct. 25, 2002, passed away on Monday October 14, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
He was preceded in death by great-grandfather Burnice Burger; grandfather Tony Burger; great-grandmother Annis Germany; and cousin Jinger Myrick.
He is survived by great-grandmother Jewel Burger; grandmother Lynn Touchstone; mother Chrissy Breazeale; father Marty Breazeale; sister Christina Breazeale; brother Tyler Breazeale; niece Callie Breazeale; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. with visitation prior to the service at 1. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Grayson O’Neal, Bret Wheat, Tyler Breazeale, Eric Womack, Brian Womack and Preston Parrish. Honorary pallbearers will be Zack Blackledge and Blake Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
