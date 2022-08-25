Ida Ruth Stevens Holcomb

Mrs. Ida Ruth Stevens (Aaron) Holcomb was born to Frank Ransom and Cammie Elizabeth (James) Stevens on Feb. 22, 1926, in Vossburg. She passed away at the age of 96 on Aug. 23, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Cleo Stevens Jones (Drayton), Frank R. Stevens, Horace, Aubrey, Infant Stevens, Verda Mae Stevens Brewer (Dewey) and Robert H. (Bob) Stevens; her son Frank Aaron and daughter-in-law Kathy (Crumpton) Aaron; son-in-law Jimmy Holder; grandson Jimmy Darrell Holder Jr.; father of her children Robert Aaron; and her second husband George T. Holcomb and his children Tommy G. Holcomb and Barbara Holcomb Perryman.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-love Patsy and Kenny Purvis of Eucutta, Paula and Dan Byrd of Sandersville and Karen and Ronnie Williams of Moss; grandchildren and spouses Shawna and Mike Herrington, Kenley and Bre Aaron, Lesley and Connie Broadhead, Deanna and Kris Breland, Darlene and Clint Cotten and Derek and DeeLayne Holder; great-grandchildren and spouses Aaron and Andrew Jordan, Delayne Herrington, John, Caleb, Autumn and Olivia Broadhead, Kayleigh and Dalton Breland, Ashton and Taylor Cotten, Kade Cotten and Harli Miller, Karley Cotten, and Dayne, Dawsyn and Aubrey Claire Holder. She is also survived by great-great-grandchildren Finnleigh Cotten, Brantley Eddy and Jace Jordan; and her second husband's family Donna Bounds (Johnny), Brandy Massey and her family Tammy Walters, Kyle (Janey) Perryman and their family, and Cody (Memory) Perryman and their family.
Her surviving siblings are sister Dot Saul of Stringer and sister-in-love Cleo Stevens of Bay Springs. She was the proud aunt and a second mom to so many nieces and nephews. She was also a special mom to many of her children's friends over the years. Her house was always open, she kept many family members and friends fed and watered with her delicious "soul food" and was always willing to listen, lend a helping hand or help take care of anyone.
Her greatest passion was the love for her family. She loved hard and unconditionally, especially those grands, great-grands and great-great-grands. As long as her health would allow, she was each one's biggest cheerleader and encourager. From football, cheerleading, softball, pageants, competitions, school awards, plays, graduations, you name it, if her grands were involved, she was there. They always knew they could count on Mamaw/Granny/Granny Pecker to be there.
She enjoyed quilting (by-hand), crocheting, gardening, cooking, canning, watching football and baseball, doing find-a-word books and spending time with family for any occasion.
The family says a special thank you to her many caretakers during her stay at Comfort Care in Laurel. We were always told that she was a model patient. They loved on her and treated her like their own. For that we are so grateful! We are also thankful to Anna Hendry and Jamie Parker for their wonderful help during her stay on Tuesday at South Central. Each of you went above and beyond to take care of her and us. We appreciate each of you so much!
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday at 2 p.m. with interment to follow in Florence Congregational Methodist Church cemetery. Brother Tony Johnson will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.