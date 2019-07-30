Ilene Sumrall McCoy Blackburn, 81, of Ovett passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Guardian Angel Personal Care Home where she has resided for the past 1 ½ years
Mrs. Blackburn's visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery in the Landrum Community. Brother David Grayson and Brother Darnell Minyard will officiate. Mrs. Connie Musgrove will provide special music. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Blackburn was born July 25, 1938 in a Railroad box car in what was then known as Harmon Community. It is located in proximity of where her house is now on Will Young Road and only a few hundred feet from where both her dad and Grandfather Sumrall were both born. She suffered many setbacks in life, but always seem to conquer and overcome.
Mrs. Blackburn, Sumrall at this time, married John Patrick McCoy on August 10, 1958 in Reno, Nev. They had two children, who are mentioned below. John was killed April 23, 1967 at the Crown Paper mill in California, for which he had been employed for more than 10 years. One year later, Mrs. McCoy, a widow at the time, would return to her home state of Mississippi.
On March 5, 1971, Mrs. McCoy married the late Cary H. Blackburn, who passed away on Feb. 9, 2010 after 38 years of marriage. They had no children together. In 1972, Mr. and Mrs. Blackburn bought Dennis Company, located in Ovett. They changed the name to Blackburn's Grocery. In 1974, they opened a Western Auto in Laurel until its closing in the late 1990s.
Ilene was a founding member of Bible Baptist Church in Ovett.She and Mr. Blackburn were both active members.
Mrs. Blackburn was preceded in death by her parents B.W. Sumrall and Mildred Pearlie Herrington; her first husband and father of her children John Patrick McCoy; late husband Cary Hugh Blackburn; sisters Shirley Gray, Dixie Broadway and Mildred Jo Williford; and brother Jack Sumrall.
Survivors include her children Debra McCoy Brady and John David McCoy, both of Ovett; sister Bonnie Jean Wilson of Ovett; and five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jay Shoemake, Mike Smith, Harry Waldrup, Ronnie Dennis, Johnny Dunnam and Dustin Broadway.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Shoemake and Terry Gray.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
