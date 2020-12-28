Imogene Bush

Margaret Imogene Ellis Bush, known as Imogene by some but as Grandma by most, has finished her race which began on Sept. 5, 1928 and ended on Dec. 23, 2020.
Even though she was 92, Imogene maintained such vibrancy that she never seemed to age. Her life was full of activity — camping and traveling with friends, working at the tax collector’s office, selling Tupperware, square dancing and playing cards, attending First Baptist Church of Laurel, and tending to the flowers and birds in her yard. But her life was also full of purpose; taking care of her family and being surrounded by them was her greatest joy.
Imogene was an example of Christ for her family — patient and kind, not jealous or boastful, never proud nor rude. She was not self-seeking, irritable or resentful. She found no delight in wrongdoing, but celebrated honesty. She protected all, trusted all, hoped for the best for all, and always endured. Her love for her family manifested itself in her desire to serve and care for them, especially through her cooking, even down to her 16 (and one on the way) great-grandchildren. Her influence will undoubtedly continue through successive generations (and through those who were not blood-related but whom she made feel like family) because love never ends.
At the end of this life she was with her son, Doug Bush (Janice) of Huntsville, Ala., and daughter Diane Cook (Dale) of Ellisville. She was visited in person and through FaceTime by her grandchildren Jonathan Bush (Laura) of Santa Ana, Calif., David Bush (Mallory) of Kansas City, Mo., Ben Bush (Natalie) of Columbus, Ohio, Sarah Grace Bush of Huntsville, Bo Ford (Charlene) of Hattiesburg, Heather Whatley (Jamie) of Myrick, Ashley Hamm (Jason) of Hebron, Dallas Cook (Leslie) of Westminster, Colo., Daniel Cook (Cassie) of Vail, Colo., and Hayley Patterson (Tim) if Ellisville; as well as her good friends Peggy Stewart Hawkins and Virgil and Helen Welborn.
When her new life began she was certainly received with great joy by her husband Fred Bush; her brothers Jennings Ellis and RJ Ellis; and her sister Caroline Floyd.
Because Imogene’s most recognizable trait, her infectious laugh, cannot be fully expressed through written words, her family instead offers the recipe for her biscuits, which she lovingly served every time they gathered at her table:
•
Grandma’s Biscuits:
2 cups self-rising flour
¼ cup Crisco
2/3 to ¾ cup buttermilk
Preheat oven to 450 degrees and then lightly oil baking sheet. Spoon flour into measuring cup and level off. In bowl, mix with Crisco; cut it in until it resembles coarse crumbs (I usually do this with my hands), then blend in milk with a spoon ’til the dough leaves the sides of the bowl – too much milk makes a sticky dough while too little will make the biscuits dry. Knead gently 2-3 times on floured surface. I usually roll each by hand but you can roll the dough out ½-inch thick and cut them with a biscuit cutter. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown.
•
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Pallbearers will be Daniel Cook, Jay Ford, Brennan Whatley, Jackson Whatley, Brody Hamm and Bree Patterson.
