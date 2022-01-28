Imogene Gardner Craven, born in Jasper County on Aug. 11, 1932, passed from this life on Jan. 26, 2022.
Mrs. Craven worked as a rural mail carrier prior to her retirement. She was a member of Willow Point Church in Hattiesburg while living there and Pleasant Grove in Wayne County.
She is survived by her two sons, Teddie Craven Jr. and Joel Gregory Craven (Carol); three daughters, Terry M. Keith (David), Sherry M. Johnson (Larry) and Kathy McBride; stepdaughter Rhonda Gerzsenyi; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 31, with visitation beginning 1 p.m. and the service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Joey Harris.
Serving as pallbearers will be Davy Keith, Caden Keith, Joshua Keith, Adam King, Frank Smith, Wesley Graham and Scott Allen Sherman.
