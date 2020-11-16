Ina Ruth Hosey passed from this life on Nov. 14, 2020 in Hattiesburg.
Graveside services were hat 10 a.m. on Monday at Sharon Cemetery in Laurel.
She is survived by her daughter Hope Cascio (Glen) of Hattiesburg; brother David Ulmer (Gloria) of Sandersville; sisters Alliene Snell of Sarasota, Fla., Veleria Butler of Sandersville, Sue Chisolm of Sandersville and Nancy Walley (Billy Ray) of McComb. She is also survived by her grandchildren Hunter Cascio (Lauren) of the Oloh Community and Abby Dykes (Peyton) of Richton; and one great-grandchild, Cash Dykes of Richton.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Ulmer and Ludie Gandy Ulmer; and sisters Lunette Parker, Eva Jane Parker and Hope Knotts. She was also preceded in death by her husband James Hosey.
